Authorities ask for help identifying person following a deadly crash

CSP is asking the public to help identify this person.
By Tony Keith
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 3:37 PM MDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Investigators are asking for help from the public with identifying a person in connection to a deadly crash.

A photo of the person can be viewed at the top of this article. Colorado State Patrol (CSP) is reporting the crash happened Aug. 31 at about 6 in the morning near W. 72nd Avenue and Pecos Street in Adams County.

“Colorado State Patrol investigators are interested in talking with this individual about this crash but are not seeking charges against this individual,” CSP wrote in a news release.

CSP says one of the drivers involved stayed at the scene initially, but left before providing information and involvement.

The person was seen driving a dark-colored Chevrolet Suburban. Anyone who recognizes this person is asked to call 303-239-4501 and reference case 1D222814

