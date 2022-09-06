3-year prison sentence for man who burglarized Pueblo County convenient store

Donovan Duran.
Donovan Duran.(PCSO)
By Tony Keith
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 1:08 PM MDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A man took a plea deal after burglarizing a convenient store in Pueblo County.

The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office announced the plea agreement fro Donovan Duran on Tuesday. The sheriff’s office is reporting Duran was sentenced to three years in prison for his role in two burglaries at JR’s Country Store, east of Pueblo.

“In both incidents, the suspect identified as Duran, broke a window and took a large number of cigarettes,” part of a news release reads. “The same dark-colored vehicle was seen on video arriving and leaving the store around the times the burglaries were reported. Pueblo County Sheriff’s detectives arrested Duran in late January on a warrant for the burglaries.”

The crimes happened December 6, 2021 and Jan. 13 of this year.

