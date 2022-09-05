Voice of the consumer: Back to school and National Teddy Bear Day

Our 11 News Call For Action team pens a weekly column for our news partner The Gazette. Previous columns can be found here.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - If you are still picking up some last-minute school supplies, consumer experts have some tips for safe back-to-school shopping. Or maybe you are searching for online deals over the Labor Day weekend.

The Federal Trade Commission is sharing ways to watch for online shopping scams. First, before you make a purchase, make sure to check the refund and return policies, especially for sale and clearance items. Companies typically have stricter policies for sale items, sometimes they don’t allow returns.

The FTC said you should use a credit card for your online purchases, if possible. Experts said credit cards offer the most protection against fraud. It’s also easier to dispute charges if there’s an issue with a purchase.

Next, make sure you always save your receipts and confirmation emails. The FTC said if something goes wrong, it will make it easier to try and get your money back from the seller or to file a dispute with your credit card company.

Also, you don’t have to accept long shipping delays. If you purchased something online and didn’t receive it, you should reach out to the seller right away. The FTC said if the seller hasn’t shipped the item within the time frame they promised when you purchased it, the law says you can cancel the order for a full refund.

Finally, make sure to look for pre-checked boxes. The FTC said this practice is illegal, but some businesses use them hoping you won’t notice that you are agreeing to be billed later for something. Make sure to uncheck any boxes. You can find more information at FTC.gov.

Also, I want to let you know that you can help children who may be going through a tough time in our community. El Paso County and the Department of Human Services are teaming up to collect donations for National Teddy Bear Day, which is this Friday. The day celebrates the stuffed animals loved by all. The teddy bears will be donated to children at DHS, which provides abuse and neglect protection and prevention services for children.

“Teddy bears are essential to early childhood development, providing a child with a companion to experience new adventures and emotions alongside them,” El Paso County said in a news release. “To ensure that every child has the opportunity to bond with a teddy bear, El Paso County is donating teddy bears to children at DHS. These teddy bears will arrive to their new friends on Sept. 9.”

County officials told me turnout has been good so far. They are hoping to receive 100 teddy bears or more to donate to kids in our community. You can drop off teddy-bear donations through Wednesday. A donation box is set up in the lobby of the El Paso County Centennial Hall at 200 S. Cascade Ave, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. There is another box set up at JAKs Brewing Co., 11860 Stapleton Drive in Falcon.

Click here to read the original column on gazette.com.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.