Friday Night Endzone: Week 2 Part 2

KKTV NEWS AT 10 (RECURRING)
By Jessica Mendoza, Alexa Belcastro and Lauren Kirkley
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 9:19 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

About 64 people are displaced this morning after their apartment complex caught fire. This is...
Apartment complex company responds after fire displaces over 60 in northeastern Colorado Springs
Labor Day Lift Off 2021.
Labor Day Lift Off 2022 schedule of events in Colorado Springs and everything you need to know
Colorado state trooper under investigation for ‘dishonesty’
Fentanyl bust suspects arrested
Two arrested in suspected fentanyl bust
As of November 4 Frontier Airlines will stop all flights to and from the airport
Frontier Airlines leaving Colorado Springs Airport

Latest News

FNEZ week 2
Friday Night Endzone: Week 2
Russell Wilson at his team introduction.
Reports: Russell Wilson, Broncos, agree to 5-year contract extension
Rendering of Sierra Stallions new stadium.
Construction of a new football stadium at a Colorado Springs high school starting soon
The Denver Broncos' new owners have tabbed NFL International CEO Damani Leech as the team's new...
Broncos waive veteran backup QB, trade Reed to Steelers