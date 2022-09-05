Extra law enforcement patrolling for DUIs on Labor Day

By Brian Sherrod
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 2:42 PM MDT
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado State Patrol troopers are on the roads to watch for DUI drivers.

The Department tells 11 News, Labor Day is the worst time of the year for people drinking and driving. Trooper Josh Lewis with Colorado State Patrol tells 11 News, extra patrol will be everywhere from highways to county roads to pull over intoxicated drivers.

According to the Colorado Department of Transportation and State Patrol, 160 people in Colorado have been killed in DUI related crashes so far this far. The agencies say that is 36% of all traffic deaths so far in 2022. At this time last year, officials say there were 153 people who died in DUI related crashes.

Troopers tell 11 News driving under the influence can always be prevented.

“It’s absolutely heartbreaking for us to hear these huge numbers especially when you consider how lead-less it is to get behind the wheel to drink and drive,” said Trooper Lewis. “How many innocent people have been killed as a result of it when they didn’t make the wrong decision? Ultimately, it comes down to those selfish behaviors of people not planning ahead of time and thinking that they are okay.”

Troopers say if you are pulled over for drinking and driving, you will face at least $13,000 in fines and penalties. You can lose your license, have your car impounded and have to pay court costs. Trooper Lewis say to consider rideshares, taxis or the buddy system if you drink too much.

