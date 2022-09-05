Child dies after being hit by truck

By KKTV
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 5:58 PM MDT
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police say a child died after being hit by a truck in a parking lot.

It happened just before 3 p.m. at the Copper Chase apartments off of the 2000 block of Southgate Road.

Police say a driver in a pickup truck was driving in the parking lot looking for a parking place when his vehicle hit a juvenile riding a bicycle.

The driver and several people called 911. The Colorado Springs Fire Department and American Medical Response arrived on scene and treated the juvenile for life threatening injuries.

The child was taken to the hospital where they died.

The Major Crash Team is now investigating now.

