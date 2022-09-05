CHECK IT OUT! Labor Day Lift Off 2022 viewer pics!

Special-shape balloons appearing during the 2002 Labor Day Lift Off in Colorado Springs.
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 3:52 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Labor Day Lift Off concluded Monday morning with one final balloon launch from Memorial Park!

Relive the memories by clicking through our viewer photo album at the bottom of this page. If you have photos you want to share, you can also submit them through this gallery!

2022 featured more than 75 hot air balloons! You can view the pilot program by clicking here or looking below.

