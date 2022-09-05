2 killed and 3rd injured in suspected DUI crash in north Pueblo

(Source: MGN)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 5:26 AM MDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Two people were killed after crashing on the interstate in Pueblo very early Monday morning.

Police tell 11 News a car “going way too fast” on northbound I-25 lost control, sideswiped another vehicle, then smashed into a guardrail just south of exit 101. Two of the passengers were thrown from the car and died at the scene. A third passenger was partially ejected from the vehicle and suffered serious injuries. His exact condition has not been released.

The driver was the sole person inside the car not seriously injured or killed and is expected to face multiple charges in the crash. In addition to speeding, investigators believe he may have been drinking before getting behind the wheel.

Police say no one in the vehicle that was sideswiped was hurt. They stayed on scene and have been cooperating with the investigation.

Northbound I-25 was closed for several hours between exits 100B and 101 (29th Street and Highway 50 West). It reopened just before 5:45 a.m.

No one involved in the crash has been identified at the time of this writing.

