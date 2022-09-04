US ambassador to Russia leaving post as Ukraine war drags on

US ambassador to Russia John Joseph Sullivan, centre, walks to the coffin of former Soviet...
US ambassador to Russia John Joseph Sullivan, centre, walks to the coffin of former Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev inside the Pillar Hall of the House of the Unions during a farewell ceremony in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. Gorbachev, who died Tuesday at the age of 91, will be buried at Moscow's Novodevichy cemetery next to his wife, Raisa, following a farewell ceremony at the Pillar Hall of the House of the Unions, an iconic mansion near the Kremlin that has served as the venue for state funerals since Soviet times.(Alexander Nemenov/Pool Photo via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 11:02 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. ambassador to Russia, John Sullivan, ended his tenure as America’s top diplomat in Moscow on Sunday after nearly three years, spanning the Trump and Biden administrations, and will retire from a lengthy career in government service, the embassy announced. His departure comes as Russia’s war with Ukraine is in its seventh month.

His four-decade public service career included postings as deputy secretary of state and senior positions in the departments of Justice, Defense and Commerce.

Elizabeth Rood, the deputy chief of mission to Russia, will be the top U.S. diplomat in Moscow until a successor nominated by President Joe Biden replaces Sullivan.

On Saturday, Sullivan attended a farewell ceremony in Moscow for former Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev, who died Tuesday.

The departure comes as U.S.-Russian relations remain tense. Since Russia invaded Ukraine in February, the war has slowed to a grind with both sides trading combat strikes and small advances in the east and south. Both Russian and Ukraine have seen thousands of troops killed and injured, and Russia’s bombardment of cities has killed countless innocent civilians.

The U.S. has imposed numerous waves of sanctions on Russia and provided billions of dollars worth of military assistance to Ukraine, shifting to a longer-term support strategy in recent weeks.

In April 2021, Sullivan headed back to the U.S. for consultations after officials in Moscow “suggested” he follow the example of the Russian ambassador to Washington who was recalled from Washington after Biden described Russian President Vladimir Putin as a “killer.”

A Boston native, Sullivan was nominated by President Donald Trump and confirmed by the Senate with unusually strong bipartisan support as ambassador to Russia in December 2019. Biden asked him to remain in the post when Biden took office last year.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

About 64 people are displaced this morning after their apartment complex caught fire. This is...
Over 60 people displaced from apartment fire
Labor Day Lift Off 2021.
Labor Day Lift Off 2022 schedule of events in Colorado Springs and everything you need to know
Fentanyl bust suspects arrested
Two arrested in suspected fentanyl bust
Memphis police say they have detained a man who was found inside a vehicle of interest after a...
Police: Man detained in vehicle of interest after woman abducted while jogging
As of November 4 Frontier Airlines will stop all flights to and from the airport
Frontier Airlines leaving Colorado Springs Airport

Latest News

Labor Day Lift Off 2021.
Labor Day Lift Off 2022 schedule of events in Colorado Springs and everything you need to know
Residents of the Apex Apartments tell 11 News that the fire alarms did not go off when the...
Residents work together to help evacuate burning apartment building
Colorado state trooper under investigation for ‘dishonesty’
A Georgia family celebrating an 8-year-old autistic boy’s birthday is asking for people to send...
Family of boy with autism requests cards from strangers for his 9th birthday
Eliza Fletcher, 38, was abducted in Memphis, Tennessee, while going on her morning run.
Police believe missing Eliza Fletcher ‘suffered serious injury’