Residents work together to help evacuate burning apartment building

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - 11 News is speaking with residents of the apartment complex that burned down Friday night.

Colorado Springs Fire Department tells 11 News the Apex Apartments caught fire after a lightning hit it. Residents Ronnie Car and Annabelle Brown tell 11 News when the fire sparked, the fire alarms never went off. The fire department tells 11 News the fire alarm may not have went off because of the fire starting in the attic where there are typically not fire alarms.

“It was scary because you don’t know if people are still sleeping,” said Car. “The fire alarms weren’t going off yet. The fire department got here pretty quick. It was a lot of fire once they started putting it out.”

Brown tells 11 News her and her boyfriend went door to door to wake up residents of the building.

“My boyfriend and I split up,” said Brown. “He went down the middle, there was already somebody at the front and I went through the back. There were like eight in each little section and I stayed on the lower level. I did not stop banging until people started opening their doors and was getting out.”

Shift Cmdr. Derek Wheeler tells 11 News 64 people are displaced because of the fire. Wheeler says there are no injuries to report at this time. Wheeler tells 11 News that they are still working on making sure all of the pets are accounted for.

The Red Cross shelter is now closed. 11 News spoke with Red Cross officials who tell us they are now moving from their response phase to the recovery phase. This will be used to help the 64 people who are displaced.

