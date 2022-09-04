One person is in critical condition after vehicle rolled off Gold Camp Rd

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -One person is in critical condition after their vehicle rolled down a 500 ft. steep embankment and was ejected on Gold Camp Rd on Sunday afternoon, according to Colorado Springs Fire Department. CSFD’s High Angle Rescue Team and paramedics were able to bring the person back up the mountain, where they were later transported to an area hospital by helicopter.

KKTV 11News is working to learn more about the person’s condition. This article will be updated with the latest information.

