Motorcycle rider from Pueblo killed in Custer County crash

CUSTER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A motorcyclist was killed Saturday while riding on a back road in Custer County.

State Patrol says the rider was on County Road 387 Saturday afternoon when he lost control of his bike, ran off the road, and collided with several trees. The road is gravel and described as extremely rural, with few travelers.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead after troopers reached the scene. He has only been identified as a 49-year-old man from Pueblo.

State Patrol says speeding and alcohol played no role in the crash and are currently investigating whether the rider suffered a medical episode. It’s unknown if he was wearing a helmet when he wrecked.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.