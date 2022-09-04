Colorado state trooper under investigation for ‘dishonesty’

(CSP/KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 12:04 PM MDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
FRUITA, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado state trooper is under investigation for lying.

According to sister station KKCO in Grand Junction, Sgt. Aaron Laing is being investigated by Colorado State Patrol for allegedly changing one of his subordinates’ reports.

“One of our uniformed members discovered a change in the report of one of his subordinates and they made an allegation of misconduct. This is what prompted the investigation, not a complaint,” State Patrol told KKCO in a statement.

No further details on the report in question have been disclosed by State Patrol.

Laing is based in Fruita. State Patrol sent Mesa County’s district attorney a credibility disclosure notice informing him Laing was under investigation for dishonesty.

Laing is now on administrative leave pending the results of the ongoing investigation. In the statement obtained KKCO, State Patrol says that if Laing is cleared of wrongdoing, it will ask the DA’s office to remove the credibility disclosure from the record.

If the allegation is found true, Laing may not be able to be used as a prosecution’s witness because the defense would be likely to attack his credibility, KKCO reports.

