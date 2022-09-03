Over 60 people displaced from apartment fire

By Brian Sherrod
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 6:12 AM MDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - About 64 people are displaced this morning after their apartment complex caught fire.

This is at the Apex Apartments on the 6000 block of Olympic Park Point in Colorado Springs. This is near North Powers Boulevard. Colorado Springs Fire Department tells 11 News they believe the apartment building was struck by lightning. Fire crews on scene confirmed with 11 News that the building was engulfed by fire.

Colorado Springs firefighters are still on scene. Firefighters say residents living in the apartment building were not alerted by smoke or fire alarms. Firefighters tell 11 News they went door to door alerting neighbors about the fire.

No injures have been reported. The American Red Cross is helping victims of this fire. The cause of this fire is still unknown at this time.

11 News will continue to update you as we learn more.

No one was injured

