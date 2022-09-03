Frontier Airlines leaving Colorado Springs Airport

As of November 4 Frontier Airlines will stop all flights to and from the airport
By Natalie Devereaux
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 10:26 PM MDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Frontier Airlines will be leaving the Colorado Springs Airport November 4.

Airport officials say this is largely due to competition, telling us Frontier makes up 4% of air traffic and airlines like Southwest make up over 50%. This decision came Wednesday, says Colorado Springs Airport Director of Aviation Greg Phillips, telling us confirmation was given to them Thursday when new flight plans were released and Frontier was not on them.

We spoke with one customer who says she booked at flight several days ago to Las Vegas and received a text from the airline Thursday, telling her that the flight was cancelled.

Frontier Airlines makes nine flights a week to Las Vegas and Phoenix.

We also talked to Mayor Suthers, and he tells us he’s confident demand will still be met.

Phillips says 2023 will be a year of growth at the airport and we could potentially see new carriers, or see Frontier return.

We reached out to Frontier and they provided us with this statement.

“We periodically review and update our routes based on demand, seasonality, and other factors. We continue to offer service to a wide range of destinations throughout the U.S. and internationally from Denver. We value our partnership with Colorado Springs Municipal Airport and will continue to evaluate a potential return at some point in the future.”

