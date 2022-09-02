Two arrested in suspected fentanyl bust

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Two people were arrested after hundreds of fentanyl pills were found on them.

Colorado Springs Police say in August of 2022 members of the CSPD Downtown Area Response Team, also known as DART, began receiving complaints about a home that was severally disrupting the quality of life for people in the area.

The home was in the area of the 1000 block of West Kiowa Street. That’s near the intersection of Limit Street and West Pikes Peak Avenue.

Police say information was obtained to suggest the home was involved in narcotics distribution.

DART requested the help of the Metro Narcotics Division.

Police say on 9/01/2022 with the help of the Tactical Enforcement Unit, TEU, a traffic stop was conducted on the two primary suspects, Kenderick Chatman and Hunter Roberts. The two were reportedly seen leaving the home.

During a search of the vehicle police say they found approximately 230 fentanyl pills and a loaded handgun. Metro Narcotics detectives, DART and TEU served a search warrant on the house and found additional evidence to include a moderate amount of heroin.

