Two arrested in suspected fentanyl bust

Fentanyl bust suspects arrested
Fentanyl bust suspects arrested(CSPD)
By KKTV
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 5:15 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Two people were arrested after hundreds of fentanyl pills were found on them.

Colorado Springs Police say in August of 2022 members of the CSPD Downtown Area Response Team, also known as DART, began receiving complaints about a home that was severally disrupting the quality of life for people in the area.

The home was in the area of the 1000 block of West Kiowa Street. That’s near the intersection of Limit Street and West Pikes Peak Avenue.

Police say information was obtained to suggest the home was involved in narcotics distribution.

DART requested the help of the Metro Narcotics Division.

Police say on 9/01/2022 with the help of the Tactical Enforcement Unit, TEU, a traffic stop was conducted on the two primary suspects, Kenderick Chatman and Hunter Roberts. The two were reportedly seen leaving the home.

During a search of the vehicle police say they found approximately 230 fentanyl pills and a loaded handgun. Metro Narcotics detectives, DART and TEU served a search warrant on the house and found additional evidence to include a moderate amount of heroin.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Today, dozens gathered at the Cottonwood Center for the Arts to mourn the life of Jeremy “JJ”...
Father of 8 killed in Colorado Springs, suspect now in custody
Person dies after being hit by car in northeastern Colorado Springs Wednesday night
Labor Day Lift Off 2021.
Labor Day Lift Off 2022 schedule of events in Colorado Springs and everything you need to know
Deadly crash
Deadly crash under investigation in Colorado Springs Wednesday night
A toddler has died after shooting himself in north St. Louis City on Wednesday.
1-year-old dies after accidentally shooting himself in the head, police say

Latest News

Labor Day Forecast
Great Holiday Weekend!
Labor Day Forecast
Labor Day Forecast
Artemis 1 has Colorado connections as they hope to launch Saturday morning
WATCH- Artemis 1 has Colorado connections
The humane society says this adoption event is focusing on the older dogs that sometimes get...
Find your new best friend! Dogs 1-year and older at HSPPR can be adopted for half-off through Sunday!