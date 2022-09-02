New details in deadly Kum & Go shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Court papers obtained by 11 News give new details in a Kum & Go shooting that left a man dead. 25 year old Brian Alford is accused of killing 36 year old Jeremy Diaz.

According to documents the pair reportedly got into a verbal argument while in line at the convenience store. The affidavit says Diaz was there with his 12 year old son, and his wife was filling the car with gas.

It remains unclear if there was any relation between Diaz and Alford, and the cause of the argument is not reported. Witnesses say the two men began swearing at one another and then stepped out of the check out line towards the main entrance.

The court documents say a Kum & Go employee intervened, stepping between the two men. It is then reported Alford pulled out a handgun. The papers say in reaction to this, Diaz charged, which knocked himself and the employee to the ground.

It is reported that Diaz then reached over the employee and fired multiple shots at Diaz killing him. Bullets were scattered around the Kum & Go. The papers say one was lodged into a counter where another employee had been standing near.

“Calmly” is how the documents describe Alford leaving the scene, walking past Diaz’s’ child and out the door. Surveillance footage showed him leaving in a tan Ford Explorer.

Police say they used surveillance video, witness statements, and a tracking device to pinpoint Alford as a suspect.

Alford was out on bond at the time of the shooting.

Separate court documents also obtained by 11 News say he was arrested weeks before in July, accused of assaulting a teenager and a police officer. The affidavit also says Alford couldn’t legally own a fire arm after another women filed a protective order against him this April.

