Find your new best friend! Dogs 1-year and older at HSPPR can be adopted for half-off through Sunday!

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Here’s some good news for dog lovers!

Happening right now and continuing through Sunday, you can adopt dogs 1-year and older at Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) for 50 percent off!

The humane society says its focus this weekend is on the older pups because the little guys don’t usually need as much help finding families.

“We’re doing a year old and up because the puppies typically don’t need help getting adopted, you know. They can usually find homes on their own because they’re so cute, they’re little puppies, and they usually get adopted pretty quickly. So we’re trying to help the older dogs. We’ve had a decent amount of older dogs coming through our doors lately, so we’re trying to get them homes as well,” said Cody Costra, public relations manager for HSPPR.

While puppies are adorable, they’re also a lot of work. Costra says there are many reasons families considering adoption might want to choose a dog just little bit older over a little furball.

“Depending on where you’re living, depending on your lifestyle, if you want a dog that maybe isn’t as crazy with the puppy energy, you can get the older dogs, the 3, 4, 5-year-old and up dogs are the ones that are typically more calm. They like to -- they’ll go outside with you, they love to go on walks, but when you’re at home, they like to settle down and hang out with you more than the puppies that are kind of ‘go go go.’ all the time.

“Puppy training is difficult sometimes. It’s not for everybody. If you have a family, if you don’t have time to take care of a puppy, it may not be the best fit to have that dog that’s under a year old. A 3-year-old dog can be a great fit for you and your family.”

The humane society is open for visitations and adoptions from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. on weekdays and 11 a.m.-4:30 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. If you’re ready for a dog, come on down to the shelter this weekend and give a pup the gift of a furever home!

For more on the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR), click here.

