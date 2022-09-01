Woman attacked by a mother bear in Colorado, cub and sow killed as CPW investigates

NEW CASTLE, Colo. (KKTV) - A woman was hospitalized following a bear attack in Colorado on Wednesday.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) is reporting the New Castle woman noticed the lid to her hot tub was partially removed at about 2 in the morning.

“The bear, later determined to be the sow, swiped at the woman, hitting and severely lacerating her arm,” part of a news release from CPW reads. “The victim was able to get away from the bear and inside her home where she called 911.″

CPW reported the woman’s injuries were considered serious and she also received scratches on her back. New Castle Police responded to the home and spotted a total of four bears, a sow and three cubs.

“CPW instructed the police officer to shoot and kill the sow,” CPW added in the release. “New Castle PD was able to track down and kill the sow in a tree near the New Castle Middle School.”

A cub was also euthanized. During the investigation, CPW determined only the mother was involved in the attack. Two other cubs were sent to a rehab facility. The remains of both the sow and cub are being sent for necropsy.

“The sow and her three cubs had been sighted in the area previous to the attack, but did not show any aggression towards humans or other behaviors prompting a need to relocate the animals,” CPW added.

New Castle is on the west side of Colorado between Grand Junction and Vail along I-70.

