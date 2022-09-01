Reports: Russell Wilson, Broncos, agree to 5-year contract extension

Russell Wilson at his team introduction.
Russell Wilson at his team introduction.(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 7:33 AM MDT
DENVER (KKTV) - He hasn’t played a game yet, but the Denver Broncos have doubled-down on their commitment to new quarterback Russell Wilson.

According to reports from ESPN and NFL.com, Wilson and the Broncos have agreed to a blockbuster five-year, $245 million contact extension, tying Wilson to the team through the 2028 season.

Wilson and the Broncos will face off against his former team, the Seattle Seahawks, on Sept. 12. The game will be played in Seattle.

