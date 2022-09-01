Public transit use zooms in Colorado during month of August

Mountain Metro
Mountain Metro(KKTV/Kasia Kerridge)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 10:01 AM MDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Zero dollar fare drove more Coloradans to trade their cars for public transportation in the month of August!

Last month, the state rolled out its first-ever “Zero Fare for Better Air” campaign, an initiative designed to decrease ozone levels by increasing public transportation use. To encourage Coloradans to get on board, Mountain Metro and other public transit offered free rides for the entire month of August.

The Colorado Association of Transit Agencies said Thursday that ridership soared thanks to the campaign, with cities statewide boasting huge gains during August. The below are when compared with August 2021:

Archuleta County: 56 percent increase

Bent County: 10 percent increase

Bent County GATS: 28 percent increase.

City of Fountain: 39 percent increase

Durango Transit: 36 percent increase

Greeley (GET): 38 percent increase

La Junta Transit: 9 percent increase

Mountain Metro: 48 percent

Northeastern Colorado Association of Local Governments: 17 percent increase

Pueblo: 59 percent increase

Prowers Area Transit: 23 percent increase

San Miguel Authority for Regional Transportation: 2.8 percent increase

South Central Council of Governments: 2 percent increase

Southern Colorado Community Action Agency/RoadRunner Transit: 40 percent increase

