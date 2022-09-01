Public transit use zooms in Colorado during month of August
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Zero dollar fare drove more Coloradans to trade their cars for public transportation in the month of August!
Last month, the state rolled out its first-ever “Zero Fare for Better Air” campaign, an initiative designed to decrease ozone levels by increasing public transportation use. To encourage Coloradans to get on board, Mountain Metro and other public transit offered free rides for the entire month of August.
The Colorado Association of Transit Agencies said Thursday that ridership soared thanks to the campaign, with cities statewide boasting huge gains during August. The below are when compared with August 2021:
Archuleta County: 56 percent increase
Bent County: 10 percent increase
Bent County GATS: 28 percent increase.
City of Fountain: 39 percent increase
Durango Transit: 36 percent increase
Greeley (GET): 38 percent increase
La Junta Transit: 9 percent increase
Mountain Metro: 48 percent
Northeastern Colorado Association of Local Governments: 17 percent increase
Pueblo: 59 percent increase
Prowers Area Transit: 23 percent increase
San Miguel Authority for Regional Transportation: 2.8 percent increase
South Central Council of Governments: 2 percent increase
Southern Colorado Community Action Agency/RoadRunner Transit: 40 percent increase
Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.