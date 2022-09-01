Prospect Lake in Colorado Springs at Memorial Park closed after positive E. coli test

Prospect Lake in Colorado Springs at Memorial Park on 8/9/19.
Prospect Lake in Colorado Springs at Memorial Park on 8/9/19. (KKTV)
By Tony Keith
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 12:00 PM MDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A lake at a popular Colorado Springs park is closed just ahead of a weekend where more than 170,000 people are expected to gather for the annual Labor Day Lift Off event.

The City of Colorado Springs is posting signs around Prospect Lake on Thursday after a positive test for high levels of E. coli.

“The test, which drew a water sample on Aug. 31, returned an E. coli level of 307.6 organisms per 100 milliliters, while the acceptable level for E. coli is 255 organisms per 100 milliliters,” part of a news release from the city reads. “The results were received the morning of Thursday, Sept. 1.”

The lake is going to be retested on Thursday and there is a chance the lake could be reopened soon, depending on the upcoming test results.

During the closure, the following activities are prohibited: swimming, bathing, paddle boarding, tubing, water skiing and non-motorized boating of any kind. No pets are allowed. Fishing areas will remain open, though anglers are urged to clean fish well and remove guts.

