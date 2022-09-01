Person dies after being hit by car in northeastern Colorado Springs Wednesday night

By Kasia Kerridge
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 3:15 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A person is dead after being hit by a car.

The Colorado Springs Police Department responded to the area of Austin Bluffs Parkway and Morning Sun Avenue to an car versus pedestrian crash around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Officers say a car was traveling eastbound on Austin Bluffs, and a pedestrian was walking northbound crossing in the mid-block of Austin Bluffs Parkway. The car hit the person and then came to a stop.

The pedestrian died on scene, but has not yet been identified Thursday morning.

The driver of the car, who was identified by police as Bradley Boone, was later charged with vehicular homicide and taken to the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center.

Part of eastbound Austin Bluffs was closed for several hours overnight. We will update this article as we learn more.

