Deadly crash under investigation in Colorado Springs Wednesday night

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A deadly crash was under investigation in Colorado Springs Wednesday night.

Colorado Springs Police are reporting they received a call at about 8 p.m. for the single-vehicle crash near S. Academy Boulevard and Drennan Road on the southeast side of the city. Early into the investigation, police believe the driver struck a guardrail and passed away at the scene.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area for several hours.

Last time this article was updated at 8:10 p.m., the driver had not been publicly identified and the incident remained under investigation.

