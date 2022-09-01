Deadly crash under investigation in Colorado Springs Wednesday night

By Tony Keith
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 8:15 PM MDT
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A deadly crash was under investigation in Colorado Springs Wednesday night.

Colorado Springs Police are reporting they received a call at about 8 p.m. for the single-vehicle crash near S. Academy Boulevard and Drennan Road on the southeast side of the city. Early into the investigation, police believe the driver struck a guardrail and passed away at the scene.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area for several hours.

Last time this article was updated at 8:10 p.m., the driver had not been publicly identified and the incident remained under investigation.

