Colorado gas prices over a dollar cheaper ahead of Labor Day weekend as compared to 4th of July weekend

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Gas prices in Colorado have dropped ahead of Labor Day weekend travel.

11 News spoke with AAA Colorado, which reports gas prices (as of Thursday, September 1st 2022) are only about 16 cents more a gallon than this day last year ahead of Labor Day weekend.

“We’re in a really good spot, which means people are getting the relief they need and they’re going to be able to get out there and travel and have a little more money in their pockets to hit those restaurants and hotels while they’re out there traveling,” said Cassie Tanner of AAA Colorado.

As of Thursday, Colorado’s gas price average is $3.77, below the national average of $3.83. El Paso County has some of the cheapest gas in the state, with an average of about $3.67.

If you are traveling to the mountains for Labor Day weekend, expect to pay more at the pump as compared to the Denver/Colorado Springs areas. AAA reports Denver is a top five destination for this Labor Day weekend.

Colorado gas prices on Sept. 1 2022 (AAA)

As compared to just the 4th of July weekend, gas is down about $1.13 in Colorado from two months ago.

If you are traveling out of state, expect to pay more out west, and less down south. The national average on Thursday is about 66 cents more as compared to this day in 2021.

USA gas prices on Sept. 1 2022 (AAA)

AAA Colorado reports bookings for hotels, air and cars are up 22% as compared to last year.

Expect travel times to double with traffic really picking up in Colorado Thursday afternoon to Friday morning.

“If you can travel during a non-peak time, you’re going to save yourself a lot of heartache and it’ll be a lot easier to get where you’re going. Our number one message for people traveling is always please just pay attention, don’t drive distracted, put your phone down,” said Tanner.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.