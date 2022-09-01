Colorado gas prices over a dollar cheaper ahead of Labor Day weekend as compared to 4th of July weekend

Gas prices in Charlotte have declined for the eighth straight week.
Gas prices in Charlotte have declined for the eighth straight week.(Source: MGN)
By Kasia Kerridge
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 3:31 AM MDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Gas prices in Colorado have dropped ahead of Labor Day weekend travel.

11 News spoke with AAA Colorado, which reports gas prices (as of Thursday, September 1st 2022) are only about 16 cents more a gallon than this day last year ahead of Labor Day weekend.

“We’re in a really good spot, which means people are getting the relief they need and they’re going to be able to get out there and travel and have a little more money in their pockets to hit those restaurants and hotels while they’re out there traveling,” said Cassie Tanner of AAA Colorado.

As of Thursday, Colorado’s gas price average is $3.77, below the national average of $3.83. El Paso County has some of the cheapest gas in the state, with an average of about $3.67.

If you are traveling to the mountains for Labor Day weekend, expect to pay more at the pump as compared to the Denver/Colorado Springs areas. AAA reports Denver is a top five destination for this Labor Day weekend.

Colorado gas prices on Sept. 1 2022
Colorado gas prices on Sept. 1 2022(AAA)

As compared to just the 4th of July weekend, gas is down about $1.13 in Colorado from two months ago.

If you are traveling out of state, expect to pay more out west, and less down south. The national average on Thursday is about 66 cents more as compared to this day in 2021.

USA gas prices on Sept. 1 2022
USA gas prices on Sept. 1 2022(AAA)

AAA Colorado reports bookings for hotels, air and cars are up 22% as compared to last year.

Expect travel times to double with traffic really picking up in Colorado Thursday afternoon to Friday morning.

“If you can travel during a non-peak time, you’re going to save yourself a lot of heartache and it’ll be a lot easier to get where you’re going. Our number one message for people traveling is always please just pay attention, don’t drive distracted, put your phone down,” said Tanner.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Today, dozens gathered at the Cottonwood Center for the Arts to mourn the life of Jeremy “JJ”...
Father of 8 killed in Colorado Springs, suspect now in custody
Martin Drake Power Plan (August of 2021)
Drake Power Plant in downtown Colorado Springs to shut down this week
Deadly crash
Deadly crash under investigation in Colorado Springs Wednesday night
Murder-suicide scene in Pueblo, CO 8/26/22.
Murder-suicide case under investigation in Pueblo
Authorities say a 14-year-old girl was making a TikTok video when she was shot and killed....
Police: 14-year-old girl shot, killed while making TikTok video; 3 charged

Latest News

Person dies after being hit by car in northeastern Colorado Springs Wednesday night
8.31.22
Hot Start to September
Robert Dear in court
Accused Planned Parenthood shooter back in court
Brian Alford is facing first-degree murder charges.
WATCH - Suspect arrested, accused of murdering father of eight in Colorado Springs