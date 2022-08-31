Woman dead after reported shooting on Pueblo’s east side Tuesday night

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - A woman is dead after a reported shooting on Pueblo’s east side.

The Pueblo Police Department would not release many details, but told 11 News an adult woman was found dead on scene near Hudson and 7th on the east side of Pueblo after a reported shooting Tuesday night.

Officers have not released any suspect information, if the suspect and victim knew each other or any further details of the shooting yet. We will update this article when we learn more.

