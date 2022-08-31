WATCH: Historic battleship sails to Texas city for $35 million makeover

HOUSTON (KKTV) - The storied USS Texas, the last surviving battleship to serve in both world wars, is on the move for the first time in 35 years.

This time, the ship isn’t facing down Nazis, but getting vital TLC.

The ship embarked on its latest voyage Wednesday morning from its longtime home in Houston suburb La Porte, Texas, to Galveston for a $35 million makeover. The elderly ship has experienced leaks off and on since 2010, and in 2019, the Texas government approved the pricey repairs to get vessel back in tip-top shape. The ship has been closed to the public since 2019, pending those repairs.

The ship is expected to arrive in Galveston Wednesday afternoon and be lifted out of the water and maneuvered onto a dry dock late Wednesday or early Thursday.

The ship is 110 years old and participated in a number of significant naval battles in World War I and World War II, including the Normandy Landing, the Battle of Iwo Jima, and the Battle of Okinawa. At the end of World War II, the ship carried soldiers home across the Pacific.

In 1948, it began a new life as a memorial and museum -- the first permanent battleship museum in the U.S. Officials say when this new round of repairs are completed, it will be moved to a new home and resume operations as a museum. Texas has not yet decided where the new location will be.

