Suspect sought by Woodland Park Police for motor vehicle theft

Auto theft suspect.
Auto theft suspect.(Woodland Park PD)
By Tony Keith
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 5:37 PM MDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Woodland Park are asking the public for help with identifying a suspect tied to a motor vehicle theft case.

On Wednesday, police shared photos of the suspect and the suspect’s vehicle. You can view those photos at the bottom of this article.

Anyone with information on the identity of the person pictured is asked to call Cpl. Ledvina at 719-687-9262.

Please see the information below on an attempt to identify this person of interest.

Posted by Woodland Park Police Department on Wednesday, August 31, 2022

