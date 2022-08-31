Statewide alert issued for missing woman in Colorado

Margaret Russell
Margaret Russell(CBI)
By Tony Keith
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 6:23 PM MDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued a statewide alert on Tuesday for a missing woman.

A photo of 92-year-old Margaret Russell is at the top of this article. She was last seen in the Lakewood area along South Newland Street at about 1:30 p.m. The neighborhood is just south of Okane Park. According to authorities, Russell suffers from cognitive impairments and may be on foot.

If seen, you’re asked to call 911. If you have information that could help authorities, you’re asked to call 303-980-7300.

