Shooting investigation underway at Memorial Park in Colorado Springs

Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 11:31 PM MDT
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - One persona was hospitalized Tuesday night as police investigate a shooting at Memorial Park in Colorado Springs.

The shooting was reported at about 8:15 p.m. According to police, the victim was taken to the hospital by a friend before officers could arrive at the scene. The victim is expected to survive.

“At this time, it appears the shooting was between associates and not random,” police wrote in an online blotter. “There is no known threat to the public.”

Last time this article was updated, no arrests had been made. This article may or may not be updated depending on the circumstances of the shooting or if police are able to share more details with the public. The purpose of this article is to provide the latest information on a large law enforcement presence at a public park in Colorado Springs.

