Self-proclaimed Planned Parenthood shooter would be competent to stand trial if medicated, psychologists testify at hearing

DENVER (KKTV) - A federal judge could decide Wednesday whether the self-proclaimed Planned Parenthood shooter should be forcibly medicated.

Robert Dear is accused of driving two hours from the town of Hartsel to the Planned Parenthood on Centennial Boulevard on Nov. 27, 2015, with the intention of “waging war” on the clinic. Once there, he allegedly shot at the people parked next to his truck and then forced his way into the clinic; for the next five hours, the accused allegedly traded fire with police while barricading himself inside the building. When the suspect was finally detained, an Iraq War veteran, a young mother from Hawaii, and a UCCS police officer were dead and nine others including four law enforcement officers were wounded. Authorities said the gunman fired 198 bullets during the attack and tried to cause an explosion with a propane tank he had hauled to the site.

Dear has openly admitted to the shooting since his first court appearance, but despite that, the case has languished in court for years as over and over he’s been found incompetent to stand trial. He has been receiving treatment at the state mental hospital in Pueblo for nearly as long as he’s been in custody.

A federal court is considering the medication question under the basis of the Supreme Court ruling in Sell v. United States (2003), which established a four-part test to determine whether or not it’s okay to order a defendant to be involuntarily medicated to stand trial. The judge will weigh the following during the hearing, which started Tuesday and is expected to conclude Wednesday:

1. Does the government have an important interest to bring this person to trial?

2. Medication must be medically beneficial to the person.

3. There can’t be other less intrusive means of treating the person.

4. Has to be a reasonable likelihood that the forced medication will return the person to competency.

During Tuesday’s testimony, a prison psychologist and psychiatrist said Dear could be made well enough to stand trial if he is given anti-psychotic medication.

Dear attended the hearing and frequently interrupted with outbursts, including yelling that he was competent, “not going to be a drug addict,” and that he had a right to take the stand.

11 News will update this article with the results of the hearing.

