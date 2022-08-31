New report ranks Colorado Springs Airport 5th for post-pandemic growth

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Springs Airport is one of the fastest-growing airports in the country post-pandemic, according to a new report by aviation analytics and data company Cirium.

According to the report, the Springs airport showed a 30 percent increase in plane seats sold this quarter when compared to the same quarter in 2019, ranking it fifth among the top 100 busiest airports in the country.

Only Sarasota, Palm Springs, Bozeman and Myrtle Beach had more significant gains post-pandemic. Austin came in sixth with 29 percent seat growth.

