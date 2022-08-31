Motorcyclist has life-threatening injuries following crash east of Colorado Springs

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A motorcyclist has life-threatening injuries following a crash east of Colorado Springs on Tuesday.

According to Colorado State Patrol, the crash was reported just before 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of Constitution Boulevard and Peterson Boulevard.

“A 2010 Chevrolet Tahoe, driven by a 67-year-old female attempted a left turn onto Peterson Blvd from eastbound Constitution Blvd,” part of a news release from the Colorado State Patrol reads. “A 1996 Harley Davidson driven by a 31-year-old male was traveling westbound on Constitution and attempted to avoid the collision but was unable to.”

It isn’t clear if anyone will be cited or face charges in connection with this crash. 11 News will attempt to follow-up on this story and provide updates as they become available.

