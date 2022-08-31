MISSING: 54-year-old woman last seen in El Paso County on Aug. 21

Beth Aper was last seen on Aug. 21, 2022.
Beth Aper was last seen on Aug. 21, 2022.(EPSO)
By Tony Keith
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 2:14 PM MDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - It has been 10 days since 54-year-old Beth Aper was last seen in El Paso County.

The sheriff’s office shared her photo and information on Monday asking for help from the public with locating her. 11 News checked back in with the sheriff’s office on Wednesday and learned she is still missing. She was last seen in the 39000 block of Shear Rd. The neighborhood is on the east side of El Paso County.

Aper may be driving a tan-colored sedan. If you have any information on her location, you’re asked to call 719-520-7777.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Martin Drake Power Plan (August of 2021)
Drake Power Plant in downtown Colorado Springs to shut down this week
Doherty High School, where one of the two threats Monday was targeting.
Separate threats made at different Colorado Springs schools
Police say the rider was alone at the time of the crash. The driver of the car stayed on scene...
Motorcycle rider killed in south Colorado Springs crash
Authorities say a 14-year-old girl was making a TikTok video when she was shot and killed....
Police: 14-year-old girl shot, killed while making TikTok video; 3 charged
A firetruck on Research near Austin Bluffs on Aug. 30, 2022.
Arson suspected after multiple fires started in northeast Springs neighborhood

Latest News

Rendering of Sierra Stallions new stadium.
Construction of a new football stadium at a Colorado Springs high school starting soon
Murder-suicide scene in Pueblo, CO 8/26/22.
Murder-suicide case under investigation in Pueblo
New report ranks Colorado Springs Airport 5th for post-pandemic growth
Spot Storm Wednesday
Spot Storm Wednesday