MISSING: 54-year-old woman last seen in El Paso County on Aug. 21

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - It has been 10 days since 54-year-old Beth Aper was last seen in El Paso County.

The sheriff’s office shared her photo and information on Monday asking for help from the public with locating her. 11 News checked back in with the sheriff’s office on Wednesday and learned she is still missing. She was last seen in the 39000 block of Shear Rd. The neighborhood is on the east side of El Paso County.

Aper may be driving a tan-colored sedan. If you have any information on her location, you’re asked to call 719-520-7777.

Have you seen 54 year-old Beth Aper?

She was last seen at her home near the 39000 block of Shear Rd. on Aug. 21, '22. She possibly left in a tan colored sedan. She has not been heard from or seen since.



— EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) August 29, 2022

