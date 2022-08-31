Man suspected of attacking and killing a dog in Colorado

Unidentified person suspected of killing a dog. 8/29/22.
Unidentified person suspected of killing a dog. 8/29/22.(Larimer County Sheriff's Office)
By Tony Keith
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 10:14 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WELLINGTON, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities in Colorado are asking for help with identifying someone suspected of attacking and killing a dog.

The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office shared a surveillance photo of the suspect that can be viewed at the top of this article. The violent act was carried out Monday night between 10:30 and 11:10 in Wellington. According to the sheriff’s office, the man went into a fenced yard and attacked two dogs, killing one of them. The other dog is expected to recover.

The suspect is believed to be associated with a motorcycle bearing an Arkansas license plate. Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Johnston at 970-498-5509.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Doherty High School, where one of the two threats Monday was targeting.
Separate threats made at different Colorado Springs schools
From left: Dariyon Redden, Devon Redden, last seen in the 1100 block of Montrose Avenue on Aug....
Colorado Springs police say missing boys have been located
Lindsay Precast Inc. on Las Vegas Street in Colorado Springs.
Colorado Springs-based company found responsible for near-fatal incident involving cement mixer
Martin Drake Power Plan (August of 2021)
Drake Power Plant in downtown Colorado Springs to shut down this week
The crash scene at Brady and Payton on Aug. 29, 2022.
Bystanders try to save driver’s life following crash, car fire

Latest News

Colorado Springs Police Department cruiser
Shooting investigation underway at Memorial Park in Colorado Springs
Motorcycle Crash
Motorcyclist has life-threatening injuries following crash east of Colorado Springs
WATCH-Arson suspected in fires in northern Colorado Springs
WATCH-Arson suspected in fires in northern Colorado Springs
A year ago today the last US military plane left Afghanistan, but for one Colorado Springs man...
WATCH - Colorado Springs man still trying to reunite with family 1 year after Afghanistan evacuation