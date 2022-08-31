Man suspected of attacking and killing a dog in Colorado

WELLINGTON, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities in Colorado are asking for help with identifying someone suspected of attacking and killing a dog.

The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office shared a surveillance photo of the suspect that can be viewed at the top of this article. The violent act was carried out Monday night between 10:30 and 11:10 in Wellington. According to the sheriff’s office, the man went into a fenced yard and attacked two dogs, killing one of them. The other dog is expected to recover.

The suspect is believed to be associated with a motorcycle bearing an Arkansas license plate. Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Johnston at 970-498-5509.

