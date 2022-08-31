Labor Day Lift Off 2022 schedule of events in Colorado Springs and featured pilots

LORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado Springs tradition continues this weekend with the return of the Labor Day Lift Off at Memorial Park!

The three-day event kicks off on Saturday and runs through Monday at 1605 E. Pikes Peak Avenue. The hot air balloon festival is expected to bring in more than 185,000 attendees over the holiday weekend. 2022 will feature more than 75 hot air balloons, you can view the pilot program by clicking here or scrolling to the bottom of this article. Click here for parking information or scroll down past the schedule of events to see a map.

New events for 2022 include: Balloons, Brews, & Bites Happy Hour, Lift Off Lounge VIP Experience and the Orangetheory 5k at Labor Day Lift Off.

Returning events in 2022 include Krispy Kreme Doughnut Eating Contest, USAFA Wings of Blue Skydive Jumpers, UpaDowna Stand Up Paddle Boarding and more!

Click here to visit the official Labor Day Lift Off website. Submit your own photos and videos to the gallery at the bottom of this article!

Saturday, September 3

Saturday Morning Session

5:30 AM Park and Concessions Open

6:30 AM Opening Ceremony

7:00 AM Bud Light/Mimosa Garden Open

7:00 AM Balloon Lift Off

8:30 AM Remote Control Balloon Display

9:00 AM USAFA Wings of Blue Skydive Jumpers

9:30 AM Krispy Kreme Doughnut Eating Contest

10:00 AM Prospect Lake Events | Upa Downa Stand Up Paddle Board Rental

Saturday Evening Session

3:30 PM Park and Concessions Open

3:30 PM Bud Light/Mimosa Garden Open

3:30 PM – 5:30 PM | BALLOONS, BREWS, + BITES HAPPY HOUR

3:30 PM – 5:00 PM Concert Series | Missy & The Dirty Secrets

3:30 PM – 7:00 PM Remote Control Balloon Display

3:30 PM – 7:00 PM Walk through balloon experience

4:30 PM – Taekwondo Exhibition by the US Taekwondo Center

4:00 PM – 8:00 PM Aerial Acrobats – Aerial Aura

6:00 PM – 7:00 PM Concert Series | Reminiscent Souls (feat. Suga Bear and Lady Shay)

7:00 PM Balloon Glow

8:30 PM – 9:30 PM Concert Series | Reminiscent Souls (feat. Suga Bear and Lady Shay)

10:00 PM Park and Concessions Close

Sunday, September 4

Sunday Morning Session

5:30 AM Park and Concessions Open

6:30 AM Opening Ceremony

7:00 AM Bud Light/Mimosa Garden Open

7:00 AM Balloon Lift Off

8:30 AM Remote Control Balloon Display

8:30 AM International Jump Rope Demonstration

9:00 AM USAFA Wings of Blue Skydive Jumpers

9:00 AM Orangetheory 5k at Labor Day Lift Off

9:30 AM Krispy Kreme Doughnut Eating Contest

10:00 AM Prospect Lake Events | Upa Downa Stand Up Paddle Board Rental

Sunday Evening Session

3:30 PM Park and Concessions Open

3:30 PM Bud Light/Mimosa Garden Open

3:30 PM – 5:30 PM | BALLOONS, BREWS, + BITES HAPPY HOUR

3:30 PM – 7:00 PM Remote Control Balloon Display

3:30 PM – 7:00 PM Walk through balloon experience

3:30 PM – 5:00 PM Concert Series | Mosquito Pass

4:30 PM – Taekwondo Exhibition by the US Taekwondo Center

4:00 PM – 8:00 PM Aerial Acrobats – Aerial Aura

6:00 PM – 7:00 PM Concert Series | The Martini Shot Band

7:00 PM Balloon Glow

8:30 PM – 9:30 PM Concert Series | The Martini Shot Band

10:00 PM Park and Concessions Close

Monday, September 5

Monday Morning Session

5:30 AM Park and Concessions Open

6:30 AM Opening Ceremony

7:00 AM Bud Light/Mimosa Garden Open

7:00 AM Balloon Lift Off

8:30 AM Concert Series | 4ID Mile High Rock Band

9:00 AM Remote Control Balloon Display

9:15 AM Warbird Flyover

