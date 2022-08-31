‘His co-workers are truly saddened’: Officer dies after collapsing on duty

The Alabama Department of Corrections reports Officer Rickey Cooper, 47, has died.
The Alabama Department of Corrections reports Officer Rickey Cooper, 47, has died.(Alabama Department of Corrections)
By WSFA Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 8:09 PM MDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLIO, Ala. (WSFA/Gray News) - The Alabama Department of Corrections reports one of its officers at the Easterling Correctional Facility has died.

WSFA reports that Officer Rickey Cooper, 47, collapsed over the weekend during his shift. He was rushed to the Dale County Hospital, but did not recover.

Cooper had served the department since 2007. He would have completed 15 years as a correctional officer at Easterling on Sept. 4.

Officials said he is survived by his mother, son and two grandsons.

“His co-workers are truly saddened by this sudden loss,” the department shared in a news release.

Cooper’s cause of death was not immediately released.

Copyright 2022 WSFA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Doherty High School, where one of the two threats Monday was targeting.
Separate threats made at different Colorado Springs schools
From left: Dariyon Redden, Devon Redden, last seen in the 1100 block of Montrose Avenue on Aug....
Colorado Springs police say missing boys have been located
Lindsay Precast Inc. on Las Vegas Street in Colorado Springs.
Colorado Springs-based company found responsible for near-fatal incident involving cement mixer
The crash scene at Brady and Payton on Aug. 29, 2022.
Bystanders try to save driver’s life following crash, car fire
Police say the rider was alone at the time of the crash. The driver of the car stayed on scene...
Motorcycle rider killed in south Colorado Springs crash

Latest News

FILE - Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev comments before the Congress of People's Deputies...
Mikhail Gorbachev, who steered Soviet breakup, dead at 91
FILE - Soldiers and National Park Service personnel offload equipment and supplies from a U.S....
Army grounds fleet of Chinook helicopters after engine fires
Margaret Russell
Woman reported missing in Colorado was found and is safe
Authorities say a 14-year-old girl was making a TikTok video when she was shot and killed....
Police: 14-year-old girl shot, killed while making TikTok video; 3 charged