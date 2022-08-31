Firefighters rescue dog north of Colorado Springs

Dog rescue 8/30/22.
Dog rescue 8/30/22.(Black Forest FD)
By Tony Keith
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 6:37 PM MDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A dog is doing just fine after a rescue operation executed by the Black Forest Fire Department on Tuesday.

The department shared details on the call through social media explaining a pup named Jaxon was stuck in a culvert. According to the department, Jaxon was unable to move. After about 45 minutes from arriving at the scene, the firefighters were able to free Jaxon without injury!

The full social media post with pictures can be viewed below:

Today, Black Forest Fire Rescue responded to a call for an animal rescue. Jaxon, the dog, was stuck in a culvert and...

Posted by Black Forest Fire/Rescue on Tuesday, August 30, 2022

