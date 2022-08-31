Firefighters rescue dog north of Colorado Springs
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 6:37 PM MDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A dog is doing just fine after a rescue operation executed by the Black Forest Fire Department on Tuesday.
The department shared details on the call through social media explaining a pup named Jaxon was stuck in a culvert. According to the department, Jaxon was unable to move. After about 45 minutes from arriving at the scene, the firefighters were able to free Jaxon without injury!
