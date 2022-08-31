Father of 8 killed in Colorado Springs, suspect now in custody

By Brian Sherrod and Tony Keith
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 3:53 PM MDT|Updated: moments ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Colorado Springs captured the person they believe is responsible for killing the father of eight children.

On Wednesday, police announced the arrest of 25-year-old Brian Alford. Alford is charged with first-degree murder.

11 News spoke with the family of the man killed on Aug. 19. Click here for more on that story. That night, Colorado Springs Police responded to a shooting at the Kum & Go gas station near Hancock Avenue and Jet Wing Drive on the southeast side of the city. The victim in the deadly act of violence was later identified by the El Paso County coroner as Jeremy “JJ” Diaz.

“We just want justice,” said Cory Sheley, Diaz’s brother. “We want justice, and we want closure. We want to be able to say my brother got justice even though this was a senseless act of violence.”

Cassie Cameron, a friend of Diaz, and Sheley are also sharing more about Diaz’s life with 11 News.

“Everyone knows him for his biggest smiles and he has the biggest heart,” said Cameron. “He’s just an incredible person. He was a good friend of mine.”

A GoFundMe has been set to help Diaz’s family. If you wish to donate, you can do so by clicking here.

