Construction of a new football stadium at a Colorado Springs high school starting soon

Rendering of Sierra Stallions new stadium.
Rendering of Sierra Stallions new stadium.(Sierra HS)
By Tony Keith
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 1:47 PM MDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A 1,000-seat stadium is scheduled to be built at a Colorado Springs high school in the coming months.

Sierra High School made the announcement this week, following the passage of a bond in 2018. The stadium will feature bleachers, a new turf field, resurfaced track and updated lighting. Construction is expected to start in December or January with the goal of completing it by Aug. 1, 2023.

“Back in 2019, we played the first ever football season on the Sierra campus in the school’s history. However, the logistics were not conducive to playing varsity football games full-time,” part of a post on Sierra’s website reads. “Thanks to the voters of District Two and the support of district leadership plans were put into motion to ensure that games could be played at Sierra.”

The Stallions have been playing at Veteran’s Memorial Stadium, sharing this venue with Harrison High School

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Martin Drake Power Plan (August of 2021)
Drake Power Plant in downtown Colorado Springs to shut down this week
Doherty High School, where one of the two threats Monday was targeting.
Separate threats made at different Colorado Springs schools
Police say the rider was alone at the time of the crash. The driver of the car stayed on scene...
Motorcycle rider killed in south Colorado Springs crash
Authorities say a 14-year-old girl was making a TikTok video when she was shot and killed....
Police: 14-year-old girl shot, killed while making TikTok video; 3 charged
A firetruck on Research near Austin Bluffs on Aug. 30, 2022.
Arson suspected after multiple fires started in northeast Springs neighborhood

Latest News

Murder-suicide scene in Pueblo, CO 8/26/22.
Murder-suicide case under investigation in Pueblo
New report ranks Colorado Springs Airport 5th for post-pandemic growth
Spot Storm Wednesday
Spot Storm Wednesday
Robert Dear during a 2015 hearing.
Self-proclaimed Planned Parenthood shooter would be competent to stand trial if medicated, psychologists testify at hearing