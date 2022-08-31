Construction of a new football stadium at a Colorado Springs high school starting soon

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A 1,000-seat stadium is scheduled to be built at a Colorado Springs high school in the coming months.

Sierra High School made the announcement this week, following the passage of a bond in 2018. The stadium will feature bleachers, a new turf field, resurfaced track and updated lighting. Construction is expected to start in December or January with the goal of completing it by Aug. 1, 2023.

“Back in 2019, we played the first ever football season on the Sierra campus in the school’s history. However, the logistics were not conducive to playing varsity football games full-time,” part of a post on Sierra’s website reads. “Thanks to the voters of District Two and the support of district leadership plans were put into motion to ensure that games could be played at Sierra.”

The Stallions have been playing at Veteran’s Memorial Stadium, sharing this venue with Harrison High School

