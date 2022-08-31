Colorado Springs drug dealer pleads guilty to his role in teen’s death

Generic gavel photo.(MGN)
By Tony Keith
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 5:02 PM MDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
DENVER (KKTV) - A Colorado Springs man admitted to dealing drugs that resulted in the death of a teenager, the Department of Justice announced on Wednesday.

Nathaniel Corser, 23, pleaded guilty to distribution of fentanyl resulting in death.  The Department of Justice cites the plea agreement stating Corser met with a 19-year-old man on July 4, 2021 and sold the teenager two blue pills which appeared to be oxycodone. The pills actually contained fentanyl. The victim took those pills and was found dead by his aunt the next day. Colorado Springs Police were able to obtain a phone number for Corser and set up a sting, leading to the recovery of multiple drugs and two firearms at Corser’s apartment.

Corser is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 20 as he faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 20 years in prison.

Click here for the full release from the Department of Justice.

If you are struggling with substance abuse, you can call 1-855-789-9197 24/7.

