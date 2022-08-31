Broncos waive veteran backup QB, trade Reed to Steelers

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) - The Denver Broncos are hoping to re-sign veteran quarterback Josh Johnson after waiving him. Brett Rypien edged out Johnson in the camp competition to serve as starter Russell Wilson’s primary backup. Johnson is an 11th-year pro who has played for 14 NFL teams. Broncos general manager George Paton says he hopes to sign Johnson to Denver’s 16-man practice squad Wednesday. Paton also said financial considerations had nothing to do with picking second-year punter Corliss Waitman over longtime veteran Sam Martin even though the move saves the Broncos nearly $2 million in salary.

