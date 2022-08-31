Broncos waive veteran backup QB, trade Reed to Steelers

The Denver Broncos' new owners have tabbed NFL International CEO Damani Leech as the team's new...
The Denver Broncos' new owners have tabbed NFL International CEO Damani Leech as the team's new president.(NFL)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 6:12 PM MDT
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) - The Denver Broncos are hoping to re-sign veteran quarterback Josh Johnson after waiving him. Brett Rypien edged out Johnson in the camp competition to serve as starter Russell Wilson’s primary backup. Johnson is an 11th-year pro who has played for 14 NFL teams. Broncos general manager George Paton says he hopes to sign Johnson to Denver’s 16-man practice squad Wednesday. Paton also said financial considerations had nothing to do with picking second-year punter Corliss Waitman over longtime veteran Sam Martin even though the move saves the Broncos nearly $2 million in salary.

