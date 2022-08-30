Small Colorado high school asks for help to bring back marching band

RYE, Colo. (KKTV) - A small Colorado high school is asking for help as they try to bring back their marching band.

According to a news release issued on Tuesday from D-70, Rye High School’s Music Director is rebuilding the marching band from scratch but will need about $20,000 to do so.

“I want to create awareness for the rebuilding of the Rye music program and hope to receive financial aid for the students to have a uniform that represents themselves, the staff and students at Rye High School, and to represent the Rye Community to the rest of the state. We currently do not have a standard uniform for the students to wear to competitions and festivals,” says Music Director for Rye High School Ian Watson.

As of Tuesday, Watson has been able to secure about $3,000 of the $23,000 needed to bring back the program. The money will go towards helmets, plumes and uniforms. Each uniform costs about $500 and Watson hopes to get 40.

Donations can be made directly to the school: Rye High School, 8083 Highway 165, Rye, CO 81069.

