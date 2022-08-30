Remembering the father of eight killed in a deadly shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - 11 News is speaking with the family of the man killed on August 19th.

On the same night, Colorado Springs Police responded to a shooting at the Kum and Go Gas Station near Hancock and Jetwing. That’s on the southeast side of the city. Days later, the Coroner’s Office confirmed with 11 News the man killed here was Jeremy “JJ” Diaz.

A friend and the brother of Diaz tell 11 News they want to know if there is a suspect in custody or if they have a person of interest. Today, dozens gathered to mourn in black and yellow. They dressed up in Steelers colors because that was Diaz’s favorite football team. The Cottonwood Center for the Arts hosted Diaz’s memorial to give back to the family.

The family tells 11 News today, they want answers on what happened to JJ and if they have a person in custody or a person of interest.

“I hope they find the person that did it,” said Cassie Cameron, Friend of Jeremy’s. “They need to find the person that took somebody’s life that was loved by so many hundreds of people, he gets justice and his family gets closure.”

“We just want justice,” said Cory Sheley, Jeremy’s Brother. “We want justice and we want closure. We want to be able to say my brother got justice even though this was a senseless act of violence.”

Cameron and Sheley are also sharing more about Jeremy’s life with 11 News.

“Everyone knows him for his biggest smiles and he has the biggest heart,” said Cameron. “He’s just an incredible person. He was a good friend of mine.”

“He was such a bright person and he had a great smile,” said Sheley. “He was larger than life I would say. There was a lot about him that was zero or always big.”

11 News has reached to Colorado Springs Police Department for the 10th day in a row to ask for more answers. The Department tells 11 News they did not have an update to provide.

11 News will continue to update as we learn more.

