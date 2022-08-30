Pueblo Police investigating after security guard shot

Pueblo Police looking for shooting suspect.
Pueblo Police looking for shooting suspect.(Pueblo Police)
By KKTV
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 6:05 PM MDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo Police are looking for the suspect in a shooting that left a security guard injured.

Police say on August 28th just after 11 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 4000 block of N. Elizabeth St. on a report of a shooting.

They say the found a security guard who had been shot. Police rendered medical aide until an ambulance arrived.

The suspect is described as as Hispanic male, wearing a blue or purple hat, black t-shirt with either gold or white writing across the front, grey jeans and black shoes.

He was last seen running west on Patty Lane.

If you can identify the suspect, please contact Detective Jose Medina at (719) 320-6006 or if you would like to remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers @ (719) 542-STOP (719-542-7867) or http://pueblocrimestoppers.com.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Numerous police officers responded to the Aug. 27, 2022, shooting.
Man shot multiple times at Colorado Springs convenience store
generic crash
Wrong-way driver killed in I-25 crash in north Colorado Springs
Colorado Springs Police Department cruiser
Missing Colorado Springs children found safe
From left: Dariyon Redden, Devon Redden, last seen in the 1100 block of Montrose Avenue on Aug....
Colorado Springs police asking for help finding missing boys
The crash scene at Brady and Payton on Aug. 29, 2022.
Bystanders try to save driver’s life following crash, car fire

Latest News

Continued very warm and mainly dry
Warm/hot and mainly dry week
Lindsay Precast Inc. on Las Vegas Street in Colorado Springs.
Colorado Springs-based company found responsible for near-fatal incident involving cement mixer
Today, dozens gathered at the Cottonwood Center for the Arts to mourn the life of Jeremy “JJ”...
Remembering the father of eight killed in a deadly shooting
Colorado company fined after nearly fatal incident
WATCH: Local company facing hundreds of thousands of dollars of fines in nearly fatal incident