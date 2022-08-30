Pueblo Police investigating after security guard shot

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo Police are looking for the suspect in a shooting that left a security guard injured.

Police say on August 28th just after 11 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 4000 block of N. Elizabeth St. on a report of a shooting.

They say the found a security guard who had been shot. Police rendered medical aide until an ambulance arrived.

The suspect is described as as Hispanic male, wearing a blue or purple hat, black t-shirt with either gold or white writing across the front, grey jeans and black shoes.

He was last seen running west on Patty Lane.

If you can identify the suspect, please contact Detective Jose Medina at (719) 320-6006 or if you would like to remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers @ (719) 542-STOP (719-542-7867) or http://pueblocrimestoppers.com.

