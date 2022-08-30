Murder suspect sought in Colorado after woman killed by stray bullet at a park

Swa Bay.
Swa Bay.(DPD)
By Tony Keith
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 3:54 PM MDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (KKTV) - Police in Denver are searching for two more suspects after a woman was shot and killed at a park earlier this summer

Investigators believe 42-year-old Ma Kaing was struck by a stray bullet at New Freedom Park on the night of July 15. Police say multiple suspects fired rounds at a passing vehicle that night. As of Tuesday, three suspects have been taken into custody on multiple charges, including murder. Police add Swa Bay, pictured at the top of this article, and a fifth suspect, who has not been publicly identified by police, are still wanted.

Police add that Bay is aware he is wanted and should be considered armed and dangerous. If seen, call 911. A reward is also being offered in the case, call 720-913-7867 with information.

The victim was identified as 42-year-old Ma Kaing. The suspects in custody are Nu Ra Ah La, Lu Reh and Pa Reh.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Doherty High School, where one of the two threats Monday was targeting.
Separate threats made at different Colorado Springs schools
From left: Dariyon Redden, Devon Redden, last seen in the 1100 block of Montrose Avenue on Aug....
Colorado Springs police say missing boys have been located
Lindsay Precast Inc. on Las Vegas Street in Colorado Springs.
Colorado Springs-based company found responsible for near-fatal incident involving cement mixer
The crash scene at Brady and Payton on Aug. 29, 2022.
Bystanders try to save driver’s life following crash, car fire
Police say the rider was alone at the time of the crash. The driver of the car stayed on scene...
Motorcycle rider killed in south Colorado Springs crash

Latest News

A firetruck on Research near Austin Bluffs on Aug. 30, 2022.
Multiple fires started in northeast Springs neighborhood; police searching for suspect
Martin Drake Power Plan (August of 2021)
Drake Power Plant in downtown Colorado Springs to shut down this week
Twins being cared for at a hospital in Colorado Springs.
7 sets of twins in a Colorado Springs NICU at once, setting a new record for the hospital
Quiet weather holds on
Warm/hot and mainly dry week