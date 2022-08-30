Murder suspect sought in Colorado after woman killed by stray bullet at a park

DENVER (KKTV) - Police in Denver are searching for two more suspects after a woman was shot and killed at a park earlier this summer

Investigators believe 42-year-old Ma Kaing was struck by a stray bullet at New Freedom Park on the night of July 15. Police say multiple suspects fired rounds at a passing vehicle that night. As of Tuesday, three suspects have been taken into custody on multiple charges, including murder. Police add Swa Bay, pictured at the top of this article, and a fifth suspect, who has not been publicly identified by police, are still wanted.

Police add that Bay is aware he is wanted and should be considered armed and dangerous. If seen, call 911. A reward is also being offered in the case, call 720-913-7867 with information.

The victim was identified as 42-year-old Ma Kaing. The suspects in custody are Nu Ra Ah La, Lu Reh and Pa Reh.

RELEASE: #Denver Police Make Arrests in Ma Kaing Homicide, Seek 4th Suspect…



Call @CrimeStoppersCO at 720-913-7867 if you see or know the whereabouts of Swa Bay — you can remain anonymous and earn a cash reward! pic.twitter.com/8LYy7aK5Bv — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) August 30, 2022

