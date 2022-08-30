Multiple fires started in northeast Springs neighborhood; police searching for suspect

A firetruck on Research near Austin Bluffs on Aug. 30, 2022.
A firetruck on Research near Austin Bluffs on Aug. 30, 2022.(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 12:45 PM MDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Springs police are searching for a potential arson suspect after multiple fires ignited in a northeast Springs neighborhood late Tuesday morning.

Officials tell 11 News that firefighters first responded to the Research and Austin Bluffs area for one reported grass fire and found another fire when getting on scene. The Colorado Springs Fire Department confirmed multiple fires in the area but have not yet provided an exact number.

Our crew at the scene says the fire appears to be out.

Police say that while firefighters were working the scene, neighbors reported the fires could be the result of arson and provided officers with some suspect information. Officers are searching the Research and Austin Bluffs area now.

This is a developing story; keep refreshing this page.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Doherty High School, where one of the two threats Monday was targeting.
Separate threats made at different Colorado Springs schools
From left: Dariyon Redden, Devon Redden, last seen in the 1100 block of Montrose Avenue on Aug....
Colorado Springs police say missing boys have been located
Lindsay Precast Inc. on Las Vegas Street in Colorado Springs.
Colorado Springs-based company found responsible for near-fatal incident involving cement mixer
The crash scene at Brady and Payton on Aug. 29, 2022.
Bystanders try to save driver’s life following crash, car fire
Carrie Barnhill, 88, is recovering in the hospital from multiple gunshot wounds to her feet and...
88-year-old Colorado Springs woman says she played dead to survive quadruple-shooting in Wisconsin

Latest News

2021/2022 School District Fully Immunized MMR School (K-12) Immunization Data
Colorado health department says vaccine rates dropped among school-aged kids
Today, dozens gathered at the Cottonwood Center for the Arts to mourn the life of Jeremy “JJ”...
Remembering the father of 8 killed in a deadly shooting
8.30.22
Warm/hot and mainly dry week
Robert Dear's 2015 mugshot
Federal hearing to determine whether alleged Planned Parenthood shooter should be forcibly medicated