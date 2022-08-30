Multiple fires started in northeast Springs neighborhood; police searching for suspect

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Springs police are searching for a potential arson suspect after multiple fires ignited in a northeast Springs neighborhood late Tuesday morning.

Officials tell 11 News that firefighters first responded to the Research and Austin Bluffs area for one reported grass fire and found another fire when getting on scene. The Colorado Springs Fire Department confirmed multiple fires in the area but have not yet provided an exact number.

#ColoradoSpringsFire CSFD on scene of multiple grass fires in the area of Research and Austin Bluffs. Heavy fire apparatus presence in the area. — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) August 30, 2022

Our crew at the scene says the fire appears to be out.

Police say that while firefighters were working the scene, neighbors reported the fires could be the result of arson and provided officers with some suspect information. Officers are searching the Research and Austin Bluffs area now.

This is a developing story; keep refreshing this page.

