Motorcycle rider killed in south Colorado Springs crash

Police say the rider was alone at the time of the crash. The driver of the car stayed on scene and has cooperated with the investigation.(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 5:26 AM MDT
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A motorcycle rider was killed after his bike collided with a car and caught fire Monday night.

Police say the motorcyclist was traveling westbound on Circle Drive and crashed into the car as the driver was turning off Janitell Road into a parking lot.

“The vehicle turns left in front of the motorcycle and the motorcyclist collides with the passenger side of the car,” said Lt. Steve Noblitt with the Colorado Springs Police Department. “The motorcycle apparently burst into flames. The driver of the motorcycle was obviously seriously injured and ultimately passed away from the crash.”

Noblitt said the rider survived only long enough to make it to the hospital and was pronounced after arrival. His death marks the 16th motorcycle fatality in the city this year, putting 2022 on track to be the worst year on record for deadly motorcycle crashes.

“I would like to remind drivers in Colorado Springs that we have had a significant number of fatalities on our roadways and that we all should drive just a little bit more cautiously and just be patient and slow down when you can, so stuff like this hopefully we can avoid more of these,” Noblitt said.

The driver of the car remained on scene. Noblitt said it’s too early in the investigation to know whether the driver would be cited. Alcohol and drugs do not appear to have played any role in the crash.

Circle was closed for several hours following the crash and reopened early Tuesday morning.

The motorcyclist has not been identified.

