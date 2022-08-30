Homeless camp fire quickly contained by firefighters in Colorado Springs

Homeless camp fire 8/30/22.
Homeless camp fire 8/30/22.(CSFD)
By Tony Keith
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 4:43 PM MDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews were able to quickly contain a homeless camp fire in Colorado Springs on Tuesday.

CSFD was called to the fire just before 2:45 p.m. in an area along Fountain Creek east of Janitell Road on the south side of the city. The Stratmoor Hills Fire Department assisted in extinguishing the fire.

“2nd grass fire today in the city, fuels are drying out quickly,” a representative with CSFD wrote on Twitter.

Just hours earlier, crews extinguished six small grassfires on the northeast side of the city. The earlier fires were considered suspicious, and police are searching for a suspect.

At the time of this writing, no arrests had been announced for the fire at the homeless camp.

