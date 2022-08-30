FCC: Wireless carriers keeping track of your location, storing it for months

Wireless carriers are reportedly storing your smartphone location data.
Wireless carriers are reportedly storing your smartphone location data.(Alexpunker via canva)
By CNN Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 1:26 PM MDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Your cellphone carrier might know more about your daily life than you realize.

According to carrier letters made public last week by the Federal Communications Commission, the country’s largest wireless carriers know where you are every time you make a phone call or use your data connection.

The companies routinely hold onto that location information for months and sometimes provide it to law enforcement.

The letters showed that smartphones constantly communicate with cell towers, giving carriers specific Global Positioning System coordinates.

Officials are calling on the FCC enforcement bureau to investigate whether wireless carriers are doing enough to tell customers how their information is handled.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Doherty High School, where one of the two threats Monday was targeting.
Separate threats made at different Colorado Springs schools
From left: Dariyon Redden, Devon Redden, last seen in the 1100 block of Montrose Avenue on Aug....
Colorado Springs police say missing boys have been located
Lindsay Precast Inc. on Las Vegas Street in Colorado Springs.
Colorado Springs-based company found responsible for near-fatal incident involving cement mixer
The crash scene at Brady and Payton on Aug. 29, 2022.
Bystanders try to save driver’s life following crash, car fire
Police say the rider was alone at the time of the crash. The driver of the car stayed on scene...
Motorcycle rider killed in south Colorado Springs crash

Latest News

Wedding bells and shared accounts - financial advice for newlyweds
Twins being cared for at a hospital in Colorado Springs.
7 sets of twins in a Colorado Springs NICU at once, setting a new record for the hospital
FILE - President Joe Biden spoke about his Safer America Plan, including an assault weapon ban,...
Biden speaks about crime, gun control in swing state Pennsylvania
FILE - Illinois Lottery says winner of the $1.34 billion Mega Millions jackpot has yet to claim...
$1.34 billion Mega Millions jackpot remains unclaimed, according to officials
Quiet weather holds on
Warm/hot and mainly dry week